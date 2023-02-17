LIVE at 7 p.m.: Mardi Gras Merchants Parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras has already been in full swing in Southwest Louisiana for about a month, but the culmination begins to build with tonight’s Merchants’ Parade.

The parade rolls down Ryan Street beginning at 7 p.m.

For those who don’t want to brave the cold, KPLC will livestream the parade on YouTube. We’ll include a link on this page.

Here’s a map of tonight’s parade route.

If you miss tonight’s parade, there’s four more days of Mardi Gras events left! Click HERE for a complete list.

Click HERE for maps of all the parade routes in Lake Charles.

