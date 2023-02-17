LIVE at 7 p.m.: Mardi Gras Merchants Parade
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras has already been in full swing in Southwest Louisiana for about a month, but the culmination begins to build with tonight’s Merchants’ Parade.
The parade rolls down Ryan Street beginning at 7 p.m.
For those who don’t want to brave the cold, KPLC will livestream the parade on YouTube. We’ll include a link on this page.
Here’s a map of tonight’s parade route.
If you miss tonight’s parade, there’s four more days of Mardi Gras events left! Click HERE for a complete list.
Click HERE for maps of all the parade routes in Lake Charles.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.