Leesville authorities advise residents to be cautious following vehicle burglaries

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Leesville Police are warning residents to take precautions after officers responded to several vehicle burglaries overnight.

Officers say they were called out to several in-progress burglaries in the Lee Hills residential area the evening of Feb. 16, 2023.

Residents are advised to ensure vehicle doors are locked, valuables are removed from vehicles, and to report any suspicious persons to authorities.

