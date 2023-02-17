50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

A guard working at Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility was arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the prison, according to officials.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A guard working at Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility was arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the prison, according to officials.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Davis is no longer an employee at the prison. They added she was on probationary employment at the time and had been working there since September 2022.

Davis was caught with drugs hidden inside her body during a routine scan, according to officials.

She was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • introduction of contraband into a correctional facility
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • malfeasance in office
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Man with eight DWI convictions arrested again
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La.,...
Gov. Edwards delivers final budget presentation to lawmakers
KPLC Mardi Gras Livestream.
LIVE at 7 p.m.: Mardi Gras Merchants Parade
Jennifer and Adam Duhon, both 40, have been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after...
Parents arrested following the death of a malnourished child faced a previous abuse claim
Boil advisory lifted following Moss Bluff water outage