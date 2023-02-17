50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

GOTTA EAT: Crawfish season returns to SWLA

By Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Everyone has a favorite season. For some, it might be Spring, and for others, Fall, but for many here in Louisiana, it’s crawfish season.

Here in Southwest Louisiana, there are plenty of choices when it comes to restaurants serving crawfish.

So, KPLC’s Angelica Butine and Jakob Evans decided it was finally time to get their first taste of crawfish at three of the most popular local stops.

We visited Steamboat Bills, BeauxDines’, and Boulet’s Boil-N-Go.

Each restaurant prepares its crawfish a little differently, giving them their own unique taste and flavor. Personally, it left me questioning why it took me so long to give it a try, though I did have to learn the proper technique first.

All three had their own specific look as well along with a friendly staff at each of our stops.

Jakob and I even had a little contest to see who could eat the most. And as it turns out, even though he might not be used to all the spices that SWLA loves, Jakob still managed to eat more than me.

So, if you’re new to the area, in town for Mardi Gras, or just haven’t had the chance to try them out, don’t be shellfish. Grab a friend and indulge because crawfish is an experience to be shared.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog
Cynthia Arceneaux's Holiday Kitchen.
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Cynthia's Holiday Kitchen
Holiday Kitchen White Chocolate Raspberry Cake
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: White chocolate raspberry cake