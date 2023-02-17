GOTTA EAT: Crawfish season returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Everyone has a favorite season. For some, it might be Spring, and for others, Fall, but for many here in Louisiana, it’s crawfish season.

Here in Southwest Louisiana, there are plenty of choices when it comes to restaurants serving crawfish.

So, KPLC’s Angelica Butine and Jakob Evans decided it was finally time to get their first taste of crawfish at three of the most popular local stops.

We visited Steamboat Bills, BeauxDines’, and Boulet’s Boil-N-Go.

Each restaurant prepares its crawfish a little differently, giving them their own unique taste and flavor. Personally, it left me questioning why it took me so long to give it a try, though I did have to learn the proper technique first.

All three had their own specific look as well along with a friendly staff at each of our stops.

Jakob and I even had a little contest to see who could eat the most. And as it turns out, even though he might not be used to all the spices that SWLA loves, Jakob still managed to eat more than me.

So, if you’re new to the area, in town for Mardi Gras, or just haven’t had the chance to try them out, don’t be shellfish. Grab a friend and indulge because crawfish is an experience to be shared.

