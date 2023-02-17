FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly through Saturday, warming up into next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chilly but dry weather has arrived in SW Louisiana. With Mardi Gras festivities beginning to take place with the Merchants Parade Friday evening, cool temperatures will hang around with temps starting in the upper 40′s around 6 pm and falling into the low 40′s by the end of the parade. With a northerly wind still in place around then, wind chills may even fall to the upper 30′s around 8 and 9 pm. So you’ll want to bundle up if you’re out at the parade this evening.

Chilly weather is expected for the Merchants' Parade Friday evening. (KPLC)

Overnight, temperatures will continue to drop quickly and likely fall into the low-to-mid 30′s along I-10. A couple spots below freezing are possible for our northern parishes as well. This means frost will also be possible overnight for areas north of I-10 should winds subside enough. So anyone in these areas may want to consider taking susceptible plants indoors.

Low temps Friday night will fall into the 30's area wide, with some spots below the freezing mark possible north of I-10. (KPLC)

Saturday features another day with high temps that only stay in the 50′s. The good news is that we’ll have plenty of sun to at least start the day though a few clouds may arrive later on. By Sunday things finally start to warm up as an area of high pressure begins sliding to the east, bringing the return of southerly winds. This means temperatures will warm up close to the 70-degree mark, making for great conditions during the Children’s Parade for everyone to enjoy.

Very warm and mostly dry conditions ahead for Mardi Gras, with only a few sprinkles possible. (KPLC)

Monday will feature even warmer weather with high’s reaching the upper 70′s. Then this brings us to Mardi Gras Tuesday. Temperature wise, it will be a continuation of Monday with high’s in the upper 70′s and very warm conditions during the afternoon and even early evening. We’ll also be on the dry side of things for the most part . A couple sprinkles can’t be entirely be ruled out thanks to the jet stream remaining over the area, though if any activity develops it would likely be isolated and light.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.