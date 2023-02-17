Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides healthy meals for seniors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seniors 60 and over with limited income are being encouraged to apply for the Louisiana Senior Farmers Market Program, a local grant to assist with the nutritional needs of the older population.

Bridget Joseph works at the Lake Charles Senior Center as a receptionist, but she’s also is one of the few at the center participating in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

“The cards now will be $50. You come in, you fill out an application, on the application there’s some questions, you bring that in to us and we turn it over to the state,” Joseph said.

The program will give seniors access to healthy meals and more. It’s all about enhancing their nutritional intake.

The requirements are simple: you must be a Louisiana resident and making a certain monthly income which is determined by household size.

If you’re a household of one, the maximum monthly income required to be eligible is $2,096. If you are a household of two, it would be $2,823 as maximum monthly income.

To apply, you will need to show proof of income and a Louisiana-issued state I.D. You’ll find out immediately after applying if you’ve been approved.

If you are approved, you’ll receive a card in the mail including a directory listing of approved farmers markets participating in the program. It’s a resource that Joseph says can go a very long way.

“With the cost of living now of days that extra fruit and vegetables is a real big help because, you know, if you’ve been in the store lately, its remarkable how expensive those things can be,” she said.

To apply to the program, you can stop the Lake Charles Senior center at 1530 Fifth St. And if you would like in-person assistance with completing the application, you can stop by the Calcasieu Council On Aging at: 2950 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. in Lake Charles.

There are also options for seniors who need accommodations or to designate someone complete their paperwork or shop at the farmers market for them once approved.

The deadline to apply for new applicants applying for the first time and current applicants recertifying will be on Sept. 30.

