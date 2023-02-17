Coastal Master Plan aims to restore hundreds of square miles of La. land

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) held an open house at the Burton Coliseum Complex Thursday to display its plans to restore the Louisiana coast.

CPRA is seeking public comment on the 2023 DRAFT Master Plan, which aims to restore hundreds of square miles of coast.

CPRA CEO Brent Haas said it is important to address Louisiana’s coastal system after experiencing so many weather changes in the past few years.

“It doesn’t just impacts us here in Calcasieu or Cameron Parish, right. It’s a statewide issue. It’s really a nationwide issue, so restoring our coast and again protecting our citizens from those storm surges not only benefits us here along the coast, but it benefits the entire state, the entire nation and the world,” Haas said.

Public comments on the plan will be accepted through March 25 via the following:

Email: masterplan@la.gov

Mail: CPRA, 150 Terrace Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

