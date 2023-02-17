50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

City to condemn abandoned apartment complex after 7 fires in 3 years

By Barry Lowin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For a seventh time, firefighters were called to the vacant Place Vendome apartment complex in Lake Charles Thursday morning, and city officials say they’re working toward a demolition.

The sixth fire at the complex on Prejean Street happened just last week, Feb. 11.

”The call came in at about 5:15 this morning and I think crews was on scene in two minutes,” said Capt. Jeremy LeBlanc with the Lake Charles Fire Department. Our main priority is cause and origin. We wanna find out what caused it, where it started at, and how can we stop this.”

The first fire was on Nov. 22, 2020, the second on May 24, 2021, the third on June 1, 2021, the fourth on Sept. 20, 2021, and the fifth on Sept. 14, 2022.

“It started to leave on the south side of the building and cut the grass on fire slightly,” said LeBlanc. “Crews were out extinguishing everything and protecting the surroundings.”

The City of Lake Charles released this statement Thursday:

“As a reminder, Place Vendome is a privately-owned apartment complex. Over the course of the past two-plus years, the City of Lake Charles has made multiple attempts to contact the record property owners. Despite best efforts, our requests for information on the future of the property have gone answered. The City is moving forward with measures to secure the property and the Lake Charles City Council will take final action on condemning and ordering the demolition of the remaining structures at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Demolitions on a property of this size and scope do come at a considerable cost to the City, however, the City will work diligently to attempt to recoup these costs from the record property owner.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Lows tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and breezy Friday; warming through the weekend
7th fire in three years
- clipped version
Nonprofit spreads awareness of child safety program throughout SWLA
Nonprofit spreads awareness of child safety program throughout SWLA
Nonprofit spreads awareness of child safety program throughout SWLA
Nonprofit spreads awareness of child safety program throughout SWLA