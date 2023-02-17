City to condemn abandoned apartment complex after 7 fires in 3 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For a seventh time, firefighters were called to the vacant Place Vendome apartment complex in Lake Charles Thursday morning, and city officials say they’re working toward a demolition.

The sixth fire at the complex on Prejean Street happened just last week, Feb. 11.

”The call came in at about 5:15 this morning and I think crews was on scene in two minutes,” said Capt. Jeremy LeBlanc with the Lake Charles Fire Department. Our main priority is cause and origin. We wanna find out what caused it, where it started at, and how can we stop this.”

The first fire was on Nov. 22, 2020, the second on May 24, 2021, the third on June 1, 2021, the fourth on Sept. 20, 2021, and the fifth on Sept. 14, 2022.

“It started to leave on the south side of the building and cut the grass on fire slightly,” said LeBlanc. “Crews were out extinguishing everything and protecting the surroundings.”

The City of Lake Charles released this statement Thursday:

“As a reminder, Place Vendome is a privately-owned apartment complex. Over the course of the past two-plus years, the City of Lake Charles has made multiple attempts to contact the record property owners. Despite best efforts, our requests for information on the future of the property have gone answered. The City is moving forward with measures to secure the property and the Lake Charles City Council will take final action on condemning and ordering the demolition of the remaining structures at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Demolitions on a property of this size and scope do come at a considerable cost to the City, however, the City will work diligently to attempt to recoup these costs from the record property owner.”

