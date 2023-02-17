Chilly, but sunny and dry today

Friday weather headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A chilly Friday with temperatures in the upper-30s-mid-40s. 20-30 degrees colder than this time yesterday. Compare that to yesterday’s high of 76 (11:30 am) we hit that late morning and then went downhill from there. Lake Charles had about 1/3 of an inch of rain at the Regional Airport. Much more rain and stronger storms to our east towards Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Sulphur and DeQuincy had about 1/2 inch of rain. Further north less rain.

Today’s high will be 66. We’ll be on the cool side of the next few days and we’re back above normal for most of the 10-day stretch as we head towards late February.

Northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles an hour with gusts 20 to 30 miles an hour adding a wind chill making it feel 5 to 10 degrees colder. The wind situation will improve by later this afternoon in time for the Merchant’s parade at 7 pm.

We’ve begun a dry stretch. Our “weather maker” is high pressure. The “High” will be over the area for the next handful of days. As the high slides to the east, it will allow a system to move closer off to our west that will add to our cloud cover at times over the weekend, but our high will keep us dry.

Sunshine as we start our Friday. We’ll have more cloud cover as we get later on this afternoon. Clear for tonight and a sunny start for our Saturday. Once again, we’ll see more cloud cover as we get later in the day on Saturday. Sunday, a very similar situation as well. The key is, we’re going to be dry.

Mostly sunny and cool for today a high of 52.

Tonight: for tonight’s Merchant’s parade, we’re going to be in the 40s, so it’ll feel about 5 degrees cooler. We won’t have to dress for rain. Mainly clear and down to 33.

A sunny start for our Saturday, more clouds in the afternoon with a cool high of 55

Chilling to around 40 for our Saturday night low.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds a warmer day. Southerly winds will take us up to about 70.

Looking at it next week: Partly sunny for Monday- “Presidents Day” with a warm high of 77.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Mardi Gras, but we should be dry a high of 78.

Our next legitimate chance at rain looks to be next Wednesday. We continue warm next week with high temperatures in the 70s and at times close to 80 degrees

