Authorities searching for Lake Charles woman accused of attempted sale of stolen catalytic converter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been accused of stealing catalytic converters as authorities ask for the public’s assistance in locating a woman believed to be his accomplice, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit responded to a business on Hwy 1133 in Sulphur on Feb. 8 after receiving a call about a catalytic converter theft from a company vehicle that had been parked at the business.

During their investigation, detectives found video surveillance footage of a white U-Haul pulling into a parking lot and parking next to the vehicle. The driver of the U-Haul then exited the truck and disappeared off-camera for a short time before getting back in the truck and leaving. Detectives say that the same U-Haul arrived at a local scrap yard about 30 minutes later.

The passenger in the U-Haul was later identified as Erin L. Caples, 41 who detectives say was attempting to sell the stolen catalytic converter. But when the owner of the scrap yard saw that the driver of the U-Haul was Victor P. Assunto Jr., 44 of Sulphur, he rejected the sale and alerted law enforcement because Assunto had previously been banned from the scrap yard.

Assunto was later arrested on Feb. 10 in regard to an unrelated incident. Detectives say he later confirmed that he was responsible for stealing the catalytic converter and that Caples attempted to sell the converter since Assunto was banned from the scrap yard.

Assunto was then charged with the theft of a catalytic converter with a bond set at $50,000 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

On Feb. 15, Judge Tony Fazzio signed a $7,500 arrest warrant for Caples for the illegal possession of stolen things worth under $5,000.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information on Caples or her whereabouts to contact them at 491-3605.

