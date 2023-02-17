50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities asking for assistance identifying Leesville theft suspect

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is believed to be connected to several thefts at local businesses.

Authorities asking for assistance identifying Leesville theft suspect
Authorities asking for assistance identifying Leesville theft suspect(Leesville Police Department)

Officers are requesting anyone who can identify the woman or has any other information regarding the thefts to please contact them at (337) 238-0331 or leave an anonymous tip HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Two juveniles accused of Hyatt Cemetery vandalism
Two juveniles accused of Hyatt Cemetery vandalism
Authorities searching for Lake Charles woman accused of attempted sale of stolen catalytic...
Authorities searching for Lake Charles woman accused of attempted sale of stolen catalytic converter
Mardi Gras parades and events.
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
GOTTA EAT: Crawfish season returns to SWLA
GOTTA EAT: Crawfish season returns to SWLA