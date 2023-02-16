Weaver Road set to fully reopen Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Weaver Road will reopen to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in both directions at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, according to the City of Lake Charles.

The drainage and sidewalk project between West McNeese Street and Country Club Road was set to be completed on Feb. 28, but work will be completed early, city officials said.

Contractors will remain in the area in the coming week, so drivers are asked to use caution.

