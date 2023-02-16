50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Weaver Road set to fully reopen Friday

Traffic backed up through the intersection of Country Club and Weaver roads.
Traffic backed up through the intersection of Country Club and Weaver roads.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Weaver Road will reopen to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in both directions at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, according to the City of Lake Charles.

The drainage and sidewalk project between West McNeese Street and Country Club Road was set to be completed on Feb. 28, but work will be completed early, city officials said.

Contractors will remain in the area in the coming week, so drivers are asked to use caution.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Vehicle accident causing traffic on I-10W bridge
All lanes open along I-10W Bridge following vehicle accident
Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson
Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson
First Alert Traffic.
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
(Source: MGN)
Lane closures expected along part of interstate through BR