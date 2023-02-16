50/50 Thursdays
Vinton family suffers another tragedy while recovering from January storm

By Jade Moreau
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton family was one of the many whose homes were destroyed in last months powerful storm that produced several confirmed tornados.

7News spoke to Rustie Chapman the day after a powerful storm destroyed her families home. Shortly after, Chapman died from health complications unrelated to the storm, leaving her family to grieve her death while trying to recover from the destruction.

“That was hard on the family, you know, but we are survivors,” Chapman’s step-father, Kenneth Robinson said. “We’re still going forward with everything,”

Chapman lived on the property with other family members including her mother and step-father. Since the storm, Robinson said they were able to relocate to another home in Sulphur after spending many nights in a hotel.

“The good Lord was with us, and he was watching over us,” Robinson said. “We are thankful.”

They didn’t have home insurance, and Robinson’s firewood business is on the back burner as they try to recover. He said they hope to return home to Vinton some day.

“We’re kind of stuck now I guess you could say,” Robinson said. “I mean, I don’t have a house, I don’t have my house. I would like to rebuild one day.”

Those who are interested in helping can reach out to 7News by calling 337-304-6435 or emailing jade.moreau@kplctv.com.

Click here for the family’s GoFundMe account.

