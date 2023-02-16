Two Lake Charles hunters accused of deer hunting violations

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -Two Lake Charles hunters have been accused and cited of deer hunting violations in Calcasieu Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Agents with LWDF say they cited Michael Joseph Spell, 33, on Feb. 11 for four counts of failing to tag deer, four counts of failing to validate deer harvest and taking over the seasonal limit of deer.

A citation was also issued to Brittany Pratt, 26, on Feb. 15 for failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer, and not possessing basic hunting and deer hunting licenses.

LWDF says their agents began investigating the incident after learning about subjects illegally trespassing on private property while hunting deer near Sulphur.

Agents say their investigation showed that Spell harvested three antlered deer during the 2022/23 deer hunting season and did not validate any deer from the property. They say Spell also admitted to taking another antlered deer on the Tensas Wildlife Management Area. LDWF says spell did not tag or validate any of the four deer he harvested and he was only allowed to take three antlered deer for the season in this area.

LDWF agents say they later learned that Spell had taken Pratt hunting on the same property in the fall of 2022 and that she had harvested a deer without basic and deer hunting licenses and also failed to tag or validate the deer.

Three sets of antlers were from Spell.

Failing to tag deer and failing to validate deer brings up to a $350 fine for each offense. Taking over the seasonal limit of deer carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to possess basic hunting and deer hunting licenses brings up to a $50 fine for each offense.

LDWF says Spell may also face civil restitution totaling $7,724 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer while Pratt may face $1,624 in civil restitution.

