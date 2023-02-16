50/50 Thursdays
SWLA law enforcement faces police shortage

By Devon Distefano
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SWLA (KPLC) - A shortage of police officers remains a nationwide issue.

“In today’s world, it’s very difficult for us to recruit and retain employees,” BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said.

“We’re about 135 employees down right now,” CPSO Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Southwest Louisiana are forced to compete with other jobs that are higher paying.

“A lot of people who would potentially be great law enforcement officers look into the private sector because they get can more money as opposed to working for the government,” Herford said.

The current atmosphere surrounding law enforcement may play a role in the shortage but both Herford and Mancuso said that’s not really an issue they have to deal with in this part of the state.

“People look at it and say ‘why would I want to do that job?’ ‘Why would I want to go to expose myself to the criticism policeman are taking right now?’,” Mancuso said. “And we’re not experiencing that here, I think our community respects us and they think we’re doing a good job.”

“We don’t have a lot of the issues that people see in the national news or national media, we’re very blessed here, we have a great relationship with our residents,” Herford said.

Herford said low numbers and the inability to recruit affects them greatly.

“it’s a problem in the detectives, in the task force, it filters up from the lack of good recruits all through the stages of the office,” Herford said.

Both offices believe the shortage is not an easy fix and will take years to return to normal.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

