SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 15, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 15, 2023.

Dannon Duane Alfred, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; out-of-state detainer; probation detainer (2 charges).

Summer Cheyanne Buxton, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

David Andrew Chappell, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer; aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm.

Keith Farrell Griffin, 60, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Charles Edward Jones, 47, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; trespassing; second-degree battery.

David Charles, 67, Vinton: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Mark Gabriel Buller, 42, Iowa: Burglary; arson.

Conley Mark Franklin, 68, Lake Charles: Aggravated domestic abuse.

Leighkyn Michelle Siverand, 22, Iowa: Possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; aggravated battery; home invasion; battery of a police officer.

