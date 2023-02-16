SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 15, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 15, 2023.
Dannon Duane Alfred, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; out-of-state detainer; probation detainer (2 charges).
Summer Cheyanne Buxton, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
David Andrew Chappell, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer; aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm.
Keith Farrell Griffin, 60, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Charles Edward Jones, 47, Lake Charles: Child endangerment (2 charges); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; trespassing; second-degree battery.
David Charles, 67, Vinton: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Mark Gabriel Buller, 42, Iowa: Burglary; arson.
Conley Mark Franklin, 68, Lake Charles: Aggravated domestic abuse.
Leighkyn Michelle Siverand, 22, Iowa: Possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; aggravated battery; home invasion; battery of a police officer.
