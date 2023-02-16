Sabine Pass battleground memorial reopens after repairs

50/50 Thursdays
Sabine Pass Battleground memorial reopens after seawall repairs
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - A Civil War battleground and memorial remembering an attempted Union assault on Sabine Pass has reopened after repairs from Hurricane Harvey.

The historic battleground site in Port Arthur, Texas is open to the public seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site closed in 2022 for seawall repairs and other projects.

Admission is $5 per car and RV spaces are available to rent for $40. The site has restrooms, picnic, tables, grills, fishing access and wheelchair accessibility.

The Sabine Pass Battleground tells the story of Confederate Lt. Richard “Dick” Dowling and his 46 men who stopped a Union assault on Sabine Pass, the main port for Confederate shipments of important supplies during the war.

With the battle lasting less than an hour, Dowling and his men destroyed two gunboats, resulting in casualties and the imprisonment of nearly 350 people. The battle saved area ports from capture and prevented Union forces from infiltrating the Texas interior.

For more information about the site, visit Sabine Pass on Facebook or CLICK HERE.

