Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has responded to an early morning fire at the Place Vendome apartment complex today, Feb. 16, 2023.

Officials say the fire began around 5:15 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

The apartment complex in the 1000 block of Prejean Dr. has been abandoned since Hurricane Laura and has now been the site of at least seven fires since.

The last reported fire was only days ago on Feb. 11.

Place Vendome apartment complex catches fire for seventh time (KPLC)

