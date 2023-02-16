Ollie’s bargain store opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ollie’s store held its grand opening in Lake Charles on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The store was full of customers lined up to purchase the merchandise.

Plenty of happy customers were seen walking through the store as they discovered the low prices offered.

Ollie’s chipper crew was excited to welcome the crowd and are excited to welcome folks back for more.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.