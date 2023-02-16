50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Not every queen needs a king; Mardi Gras krewe chooses all female court

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A traditional Mardi Gras krewe has a co-ed royal court, but this year one Lake Charles krewe is leaving it to the ladies.

Not every queen needs a king and for the first time Krewe de la Boucaniers has an all female court.

“It gave an opportunity to show how strong we are as independent women that can take care of ourselves,” Molly Morgan said.

Morgan was crowned queen this year for the Krewe de la Boucaniers. However, she said being a single woman, there wasn’t an obvious choice for king amongst her krewe.

“Other krewes will differ, but in our krewe the queen chooses the court,” Morgan said.

She explained the pool of men in her krewe is limited and since you can only be king or queen once, she said she didn’t want to put a couple at a disadvantage by picking someone’s spouse.

When it came to picking the rest of her court, she decided not to have any dukes either.

“I decided to go with an all female court and chose three very talented, lovely, strong, and independent ladies who agreed and that’s how we came up with our all female court,” Morgan said.

Morgan chose Tamara Quibodeaux, Deanna Read and Wendy Becton as her duchesses.

The Krewe de la Boucaniers is all about pirates and each year their ship lands on a different island.

“So this year our pirate ship landed on Isla Mujeres,” Read said.

Isla Mujeres translates to island of women, which has a historic connection to pirates.

“We ended up having all women so we thought it would be very cool to honor those female pirates,” Read said.

The Krewe de la Boucaniers will take to the streets on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the Lake Charles Krewe of Krewes parade in celebration of Mardi Gras.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Discipline concerns stir controversy at Sam Houston High
Discipline concerns stir controversy at Sam Houston High
Discipline concerns stir controversy at Sam Houston High
Discipline concerns stir controversy at Sam Houston High
Forecast highs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front Thursday morning brings a chilly end to the workweek
Ollie’s bargain store opens in Lake Charles
Ollie’s Bargain Store opens in Lake Charles