Not every queen needs a king; Mardi Gras krewe chooses all female court

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A traditional Mardi Gras krewe has a co-ed royal court, but this year one Lake Charles krewe is leaving it to the ladies.

Not every queen needs a king and for the first time Krewe de la Boucaniers has an all female court.

“It gave an opportunity to show how strong we are as independent women that can take care of ourselves,” Molly Morgan said.

Morgan was crowned queen this year for the Krewe de la Boucaniers. However, she said being a single woman, there wasn’t an obvious choice for king amongst her krewe.

“Other krewes will differ, but in our krewe the queen chooses the court,” Morgan said.

She explained the pool of men in her krewe is limited and since you can only be king or queen once, she said she didn’t want to put a couple at a disadvantage by picking someone’s spouse.

When it came to picking the rest of her court, she decided not to have any dukes either.

“I decided to go with an all female court and chose three very talented, lovely, strong, and independent ladies who agreed and that’s how we came up with our all female court,” Morgan said.

Morgan chose Tamara Quibodeaux, Deanna Read and Wendy Becton as her duchesses.

The Krewe de la Boucaniers is all about pirates and each year their ship lands on a different island.

“So this year our pirate ship landed on Isla Mujeres,” Read said.

Isla Mujeres translates to island of women, which has a historic connection to pirates.

“We ended up having all women so we thought it would be very cool to honor those female pirates,” Read said.

The Krewe de la Boucaniers will take to the streets on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the Lake Charles Krewe of Krewes parade in celebration of Mardi Gras.

