Music lineup released for Scott Boudin Festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 Scott Boudin Festival will be held in Scott, Louisiana on April 14, 15 and 16.

The festival is located on the municipal grounds in front of the City Hall building on Lions Club Road.

Admission is $5 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunday’s admission is free for children under 12.

A plethora of musical acts will be performing at the event.

Friday, April 14

Kevin Naquin: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wayne Toups: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Keith Frank: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Mac Comeaux: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

High Performance: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Three Thirty Seven: 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Clay Cormier: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chee Weez: 8 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Chris Ardoin: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 16

Geno Delafose: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Ryan Foret: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lil Nate: 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a variety of food vendors offering Cajun cuisine.

