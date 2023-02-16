Morning thunderstorms. Isolated PM rain. Dropping temperatures

Thursday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Our weather story this morning is the approaching and passing cold front. South winds at 10 to 15 miles an hour gusting close to 20 miles an hour at some locations. We hit 76 yesterday after starting at 66. The record on the date yesterday was 84. So far for the month and year we’re pretty close to normal as far as our rainfall. We’ll add to it this morning and into the afternoon. Today is our warm day. Once the front passes, falling temperatures. A couple cool days, but really the majority of the 10 day stretch has us warm with above normal temperatures. Our rain chance drops off as we roll towards midday. The morning commute will be wet across the area, as we see more widespread showers with heavy rain at times ahead of the cold front. The line of showers just ahead of the cold front looks to pass across the area about 10 this morning. The majority of the rain passes by the lunch hour, but still some stray showers through the afternoon hours. We will clear off this evening ahead of a mostly sunny Friday.

A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with falling temperatures down to 37 tonight.

Some locations will likely have some frost for our Friday morning.

Mostly sunny Friday and cool high of 53.

I’d grab a jacket for the Merchant’s Parade Friday night. You won’t have to worry about rain. A chilly night, mostly clear, down to 33.

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 56.

Still chilly on Saturday night in the upper 30s.

