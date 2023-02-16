McNeese Spotlight: 2023 Banners Series kicks off March 4
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Banners Cultural Season for 2023 kicks off next month at McNeese State University. We spoke with the director of the Banners series, Randy Partin, who gave us the details.
There are 16 events planned from March 4 to April 29 with a lineup that includes:
- Concerts
- Puppets
- The McLeod Lecture Series
- The 33rd Annual McNeese National Works on Paper Exhibit
- Documentaries
- Lectures
- A Dance Party
- An Outside Family Film Night
- And a Grammy-nominated singer
For more information on the Banners series and ticket information, you can visit www.banners.org or call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.
Tickets to Banners events are also available at the door and McNeese and Sowela students are admitted free with valid student IDs.
