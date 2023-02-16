50/50 Thursdays
LPSO searching for missing 75-year-old woman

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to find a missing woman.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to find a missing woman.

According to officials, Gayle Welch, 75, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, at her home on Albin Road.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 130 pounds.

Officials said she is believed to be driving a champagne/tan 2006 Hyundai Tuscan with a license plate reading 124ATA.

“Detectives have been working with her family members who are concerned for safety,” said LPSO. “Family members reported her missing this evening and say she has not taken her medication. It’s believed she could be confused and be lost driving in the area.”

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is urged to call (225) 686-2241.

