LIGA responds to complaints about insurance premium refunds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some people owed premium refunds after their insurers failed financially wonder about their checks’ whereabouts.

Ross Fayard, a veteran insurance broker and owner of Amstate Insurance Agency, has been hearing from frustrated customers.

“Recently, I’m getting a lot of calls where customers are saying, who do I contact? I haven’t received my return premium,” said Fayard.

Many people desperately need the refund because they have been forced to buy new coverage, often at much higher rates.

“I had one customer where they’d just renewed their policy for like $3,000 a week before Southern Fidelity went insolvent, they went insolvent so they had to pay a new insurance another $4,000, so they’re out of, their escrow analysis is coming in, they’re out of whack $7,000,” said Fayard.

FOX 8 asked the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) for answers on why some property owners have not received refund checks.

John Wells, executive director of LIGA says they are investigating but added that tens of thousands of checks have gone out.

“We sent about 78,000 checks to individuals totaling somewhere in the neighborhood of a hundred million dollars and not all of those checks got to the intended parties and there’s about 15 to 20 calls that we get per day that whether they were lost in the mail or returned to us by the post office we’re reissuing those,” said Wells.

He did not rule out that some of the checks were stolen.

“I would speculate we have definitely seen, you know, checks being stolen in mailboxes and whatnot, so it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about that this past year,” said Wells.

Still, he does not think thousands of property owners are impacted in terms of not receiving refunds.

“It’s not a one-for-one tradeoff for the people that are in Citizens and the ones that were owed money from these companies but as I mentioned we did issue about 78,000 checks and another 55,000 that were covered in those big payments that we made to keep policies in force so they didn’t cancel them,” said Wells. “We’re probably talking about a hundred or 200 people out of the hundred plus thousand that still have outstanding issues and those are just issues that have to be researched and somebody’s got to figure that out.”

And he said LIGA is working to resolve other issues.

“There’s one or two people who call per day that it’s news to us that they are owed money and we have to reach back out to that company, to that bankruptcy trustee to get them to research it for us to find out if they’re due money, how much they’re due money and then once we’re told that then we can go ahead and issue those checks,” said Wells.

Wells is confident everyone who is due a refund check will receive it.

“Like I said, we’ve paid the vast majority of stuff and I knew of a handful of issues, but I’m going to get with my staff and get with those receivers and make sure we have an exhaustive list of anybody’s who’s called or has a problem and to make sure that they get resolution,” Well stated.

John Ford, deputy commissioner of public affairs for the La. Department of Insurance, issued a statement saying:

“Southern Fidelity and Lighthouse policyholders who are still waiting on a check for unearned premium from LIGA should contact LIGA at 225-277-7151. In most cases, the check was likely lost in the mail or returned to LIGA for issues with the delivery address. In some cases, LIGA may need to contact the Receiver for the failed company to get more information about the refund.”

Because of insurance company failures and departures, Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, inherited over a hundred thousand policies. Still, now Fayard says some policies are starting to be pulled out.

“We, our agency here just did our first round of takeouts, what that means is companies are going to take policies out of Citizens,” said Fayard. “The one, Cajun Underwriters did a takeout with me, I want to say I want to think maybe a hundred and something policies that we allowed. We approved it as an agency, yes take them out of Citizens, I applaud Cajun Underwriters for doing it, I think Allied Trust is doing it.”

