Hometown Heroes - Cynthia Beverly

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Valentine’s Day celebration at the Sulphur Senior Center is just one of the many events planned each week by the Calcasieu Council on Aging. Leading the center is Cynthia Beverly, honored this week by the Sulphur City Council.

“My job is to let seniors know that they are still young at heart and they still have purpose inside of them,” said Beverly. “So we plan activities to let them continue learning and also have fun in learning.”

The Sulphur Senior Center is almost too small to hold the turnout.

“This group is so much fun because of the love we have here. We have a slogan that we’re family here. it’s real. We fuss, we fight, but the love overtakes all. So everyday, everybody comes with a positive attitude. We just cut up and have fun. I mean, they’re a wild bunch, but it’s a good wild.”

From fun events like this one... to educational workshops and food distribution, Sulphur’s older community has a place to go.

“I have so many testmonies from so many seniors that they were home, just sitting in their recliners or sitting on their porch, depressed and wasting away. They didn’t want to come. But somebody invited them to come and it has changed their life.”

And Cynthia says it goes both ways.

“It really changed my life. It reshaped my life. And I thank God for that. I give him the glory for it.”

Beverly was recently promoted as the senior center specialist for all six CCOA locations in Calcasieu parish.

