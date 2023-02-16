FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and breezy Friday; warming through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold front has now made its way through Southwest Louisiana, some additional showers will continue to pop up through the afternoon and early evening hours. With temperatures already down into 50s across the area, we’ll look for those temperatures to drop even more through the night down into the 40s and eventually 30s overnight.

Any showers that do try to develop though through the late afternoon will be diminishing fairly early this evening, and the chance of rain in the overnight hours will be near zero while breezy northwesterly winds send lows down into the upper 30s and wind chill factors into the upper 20s tomorrow morning, so it will feel rather brisk and cold as you head out first thing tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be a day for the coats as we only see high temperatures warming into the lower 50s thanks to some additional clouds that hang around through the day, although a little sunshine is expected tomorrow. We’ll have brisk northwesterly winds between 15 and 25 mph adding a bit of a chill factor to the air as well throughout the day. Tomorrow night looks rather cold as well with lows on your Saturday morning near freezing with the widespread frost expected and light freeze for areas north of I-10.

Saturday will again be cool but we’ll have high temperatures at least making it up into the middle 50s with the help of some sunshine through the day. Winds will not be as brisk so it will not feel quite as cold as we see on Friday and that warm up will continue even more so noted on Sunday with high temperatures then warming into the upper 60s.

Sunday marks the start of an even bigger warming trend as we head into early next week as high temperatures on Monday are expected to climb to the middle 70s and by Mardi Gras on Tuesday highs will be even warmer, closer to 80 degrees.

As of now the chance for rain Mardi Gras day stays low at 20%, although clouds will begin to move in and it looks like it will be rather breezy ahead of a cold front that will move in later on next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.