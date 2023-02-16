Discipline concerns stir controversy at Sam Houston High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There has been an outcry on social media by some parents and students of Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff.

Sam Houston High School is the third-largest high school in Calcasieu Parish with about 1,200 students. Lately, parents’ concerns about fighting, bullying and inappropriate behavior have bubbled up on social media.

“I have no trust in Sam Houston High School administration. I just believe with all going on, they’re just not being effective. They’re apparently just expelling them, from what I’m being told by the children, some kids are being expelled and depending on who your parents are, or if you play sports, they’re back the next day,” said retired police officer Roy Miles.

Calcasieu School Superintendent Shannon LaFargue disputes that.

“I’m confident in our administration at Sam Houston High School. I know that they follow the protocols. They don’t tolerate bullying, we don’t tolerate bullying, we never will,” he said.

Some students are voicing concerns to KPLC and their parents and videos are circulating online of what parents say is inappropriate behavior such as fights.

Parents want to know what’s being done to discipline those responsible. Due to privacy laws, administrators cannot make public how an individual student was dealt with and why.

“We have to make sure that we’re following the law, that we don’t disclose information of a student’s disciplinary record, but we can let the parent of the victim that disciplinary action has been taken,” said LaFargue.

The school has now revised cell phone rules - they now must be stowed away. Violations may result in suspension and phones being taken away and only returned to a parent.

“I think that’s what they’re doing to try to hide what’s going on. The fights, whatever else is happening there,” Miles said.

Parent Amanda Roy shares a similar opinion.

“No video, no evidence. The parents have no idea what’s going on. It doesn’t have to be addressed,” she said.

“I don’t agree with that statement. This is not a ploy to hide anything,” he said.

Some parents tell us their student is suffering.

“She is afraid to walk down the hall. She will not go into the bathroom. She waits all day until she gets home. She doesn’t want to go into the bathroom because of fights breaking out in there,” said Diana Miles.

Roy feels real change is needed.

“There are things occurring on campus that are, in our opinion, are unacceptable and should never be occurring on a campus,” she said.

LaFargue said reporting incidents is key to getting such issues addressed. At the very least, parents we spoke to believe more and better communication with school officials could help alleviate problems.

Here is more information on tools available to parents and students to report bullying or other problems at school. LaFargue says a parent or child can make a complaint without using the bullying form, but that the details will eventually be transferred to the form by whomever takes the complaint.

