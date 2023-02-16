CPPJ invites residents to learn about block grants, housing assistance, public transit programs at community meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department will hold its first-ever Community Impact meeting to share information about community services.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Buccaneer Room, 900 Lakeshore Dr.

At the event, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about community services provided through the Community Services Block Grant Program, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, and the Calcasieu Public Transit Program.

The mission of Human Services Department is to implement and deliver a variety of services through its offices, initiatives and collaborative networks in accordance with community needs.

According to Erika Doshier, the Human Services Programs Manager, the idea for the event came about through strategic planning to grow awareness about Human Services’ programs.

“An annual event is a great way to bring attention to the vital resources and services available to the citizens within our community,” Doshier said. “Our purpose in the Human Services Department is to ensure economic empowerment, education, and strengthening community partnerships.”

To register for this free event, CLICK HERE.

