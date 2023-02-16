GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police has released body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting death of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley, which happened Feb. 3.

The footage is graphic and should be viewed with discretion.

GRAPHIC WARNING

Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was booked Thursday morning (Feb. 16) on one count of negligent homicide after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the 1st Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish.

After a bond hearing, the judge set Tyler’s bond at $25,000. Arraignment is set for April 3.

Tyler shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. He was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 6, pending the investigation by Louisiana State Police.

The affidavit for the arrest warrant states a 911 call was made on Feb. 3 at 10:51 p.m. Officer Tyler and another SPD officer responded to the apartment on the second floor of the complex. Bagley answered the door and identified himself to officers. Officials say the officers were invited into the apartment and were told Bagley was disturbing the peace. Bagley told officers he needed to put his dog away and the second officer told him to sit down.

According to the affidavit, the person that made the 911 call told police Bagley was drunk. At that time, Bagley started walking to the back of the apartment. He went into the bedroom and closed the door behind him. The document says the second officer opened the bedroom door and went inside, followed by Tyler.

Officials say the second officer saw Bagley grab something off the nightstand and exit a back door onto the balcony area. Both officers drew their pistols as Bagley jumped over the balcony rail to the ground below. Officer Tyler told dispatch Bagley was running and started chasing him. According to the affidavit, Tyler’s firearm remained in his right hand as he gave dispatch a description of Bagley.

The affidavit says Tyler continued running after Bagley, pausing to ask residents on their balcony which way he went. He had his firearm pointed straight ahead when he reached a brick entryway. When Bagley began to exit the entryway, Tyler fired one time and fatally struck him in the chest.

After Tyler fired his weapon, the document says Alonzo had his hands empty and above his head, saying, “Oh Lord, oh God, you shot me.” Both officers began rendering first aid. After this, Tyler removed himself from the scene. Officials say he made multiple statements claiming the suspect came toward him and he couldn’t see his hands. No weapon was found on or near Bagley.

Body cam footage from both officers was received and reviewed by LSP. Eyewitness interviews were also conducted and the crime scene was processed for evidence by LSP.

The document states Tyler committed the offense of negligent homicide based on the following:

There were no known reports made to the responding officers that Bagley was in possession of a dangerous weapon.

There were no weapons observed by the officers at the time of the incident.

No arguable facts were provided to the affiant that would justify the need for deadly force to apprehend Bagley, to protect himself or others in self-defense, or to prevent Bagley’s escape.

Members of Bagley’s family filed a lawsuit against Tyler for violations of Bagley’s fourth amendment rights.

According to the Bagley family’s attorney, Ron Haley, a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in Government Plaza. He says the family has now seen the body cam footage that LSP provided.

“Alonzo was just so, so scared. Everyone at the scene, including the perpetrator Alexander Tyler, knew Mr. Bagley should not have been shot that night. He wasn’t a threat. He deserved to live. I’m thankful a warrant has been executed for Tyler’s arrest,” said Haley.

