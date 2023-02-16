50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe

President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden.

The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The person would not say whether anything was found.

The university is Biden’s alma mater. In 2011, Biden donated his records from his 36 years serving in the U.S. Senate to the school. The documents arrived June 6, 2012, according to the university, which released photos of the numbered boxes being unloaded at the university alongside blue and gold balloons.

Under the terms of Biden’s gift, the records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.

Biden’s Senate records would not be covered by the presidential records act, though prohibitions on mishandling classified information would still apply.

The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which declined to comment. A representative at the university did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

The university is the fourth known entity to be searched by the FBI following inspections of his former office at the Penn Biden Center, where records with classified markings were found in a locked closet by Biden’s personal lawyers in November, and more recently of his Delaware homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

_____

Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site
Officials in Iowa said six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy.
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas mall