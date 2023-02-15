Zoning board approves industrial rail yard on Houston River Rd. despite residents’ concerns

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Ward 4 residents off Houston River Road say the Ohio derailment is an example of why they do not want a 167-acre railroad storage yard near their homes. Tuesday the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted six to four to approve a zoning exception to allow the storage yard to be built.

On Feb. 3, a train in Ohio carrying hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride, derailed and exploded. Many people who attended the meeting are concerned the same thing could happen here.

“I was on a call this morning with community members from the folks with that are being affected in Ohio and the thing that they said was most distressing was that there was no emergency hazard plan in place and I don’t see one anywhere,” said community member Cindy Robertson.

“Help me out with this, so why don’t you have an emergency plan that you could actually elaborate on for us to be able to present to the people in the community,” said Police Juror Deanne Winey.

Sprint Rail Partners, LLC, a Texas-based company, said they do not have a plan yet.

“Part of it is we don’t know until we go in and and and clear the site and do the engineering work of exactly what that plan is going to be,” said Josh Noworatsky, CEO of Sprint Rail Partners. “It has to be approved by the permitting, and everything else like that has to happen.”

Maurice Tynes, who has been an attorney in Lake Charles since 1967, said the zoning ordinance provides for exceptions to be awarded, but they must be listed exceptions.

“Railroad storage yards is not a listed exception, so on that basis I’m going to go to court and have a judge rule that what they did tonight is illegal,” said Tynes. “They can come back and get a rezone if they want to, but that’s a different legal proposition than asking for an exception.”

The proposed rail yard is located 1,100 feet from Amy Richard’s doorstep.

”Twenty-one hundred rail cars containing and storing some of the most dangerous hazardous chemicals known to industry should never be permitted in such close proximity of where people live,” said Richard.

Richard said there are still too many unanswered questions.

“Is this storage yard being built on top of the existing pipeline that’s there? Will there be air quality monitoring system in place prior to storage of these hazardous materials? Will there be additional emergency sirens, as I understand it now, we haven’t had any sirens in place since the hurricane two and a half years ago,” said Richard. “How will we be notified of chemicals spills, leaks, explosions, evacuations, and you ensure that sheltering in place protects us from any harm that we would get from these chemicals.”

Tynes said he will continue to fight the exception.

“One way or the other, we’re going to get a legal decision,” said Tynes. “I hope you all will go with me here and decide it’s not legal because the word railroads, which is in the A1 agricultural zoning area, simply does not include railroad yard.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.