YouTuber receives 52 copyright notices from Louisiana parole board

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The parole hearing for Thomas Cisco was streamed online by the Louisiana Board of Pardons, but now they’re reportedly objecting to video being shared on YouTube.

Cisco’s Parole was rescinded last week because of a contraband violation at Angola

The Louisiana Board of pardons and Committee on Parole streams all of its hearings, but doesn’t publish the videos after the fact.

If you request the videos, they’ll give you audio only saying they’re protecting the victims who are testifying.

However, a YouTube user who goes by Mandoo records the stream and adds commentary to them on his own page. It’s how KPLC got the copy we aired last week.

“I find it to be so important,” Mandoo said. “Really what drives me is the idea to make transparent and to bring to the forefront how our system works. Both good and bad and ugly.”

After our report aired though Mandoo said 52 of his uploaded parole board hearings received copyright claims and were deleted from his page, including Thomas Cisco’s hearing.

Mandoo said he had been recording the hearings for about a year without any issues.

“Maybe it has something to do with the controversy behind that [Cisco’s] hearing. Maybe it didn’t. I don’t know,” He said.

Mandoo is said he’s concerned this could be a violation of his rights.

“We’re not doing anything differently than the entire YouTube community is doing,” he said. “So, when I got the strike on Friday, it was like that pit in my stomach. How is this even possible?”

Mandoo’s attorney, Larry Forman explained that the videos on Mandoo’s page fall under what’s called fair use therefore he said it doesn’t violate copyright.

“Because he is adding value, he is adding commentary, he is modifying the existing original content,” Forman said. “As a result of that, he’s allowed to keep the content. Now, the Louisiana parole board is saying ‘no this is ours. You don’t have a right to it.’ ”

Mandoo’s account is monetized, but attorneys we spoke to said that doesn’t change his right to fair use in this situation.

Scott Sternberg, who represents media organizations across Louisiana, said besides fair use Louisiana’s open meeting law makes clear the public has a right to record a meeting.

“In the day of cell phones where everybody’s got a camera and can take 4K or even 8K video, you know, people record stuff in public meetings all the time and yes it is perfectly legal to do so,” Sternberg said.

Mandoo and his attorney said they have appealed the copyright claims on YouTube.

“It’s when you stop fighting for your rights, that’s when they get taken from you,” Mandoo said.

We’ve reached out to the parole board today for comment, but have yet to hear back.