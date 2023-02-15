50/50 Thursdays
Water shutoff scheduled for parts of Joe Miller, N. Perkins Ferry Wednesday

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 1 of Calcasieu Parish will shut off water service for some Moss Bluff residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday while a water line is repaired.

Residents in the following areas will lose water service:

  • Joe Miller Road and all intersecting streets between Crawford Drive and North Perkins Ferry Road
  • North Perkins Ferry Road and all intersecting streets between Miller Street and Stafford Road.
Residents in the affected area will lose water service between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents in the affected area will lose water service between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.(Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1)

When water service is restored, affected residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

