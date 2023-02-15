Water shutoff scheduled for parts of Joe Miller, N. Perkins Ferry Wednesday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 1 of Calcasieu Parish will shut off water service for some Moss Bluff residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday while a water line is repaired.

Residents in the following areas will lose water service:

Joe Miller Road and all intersecting streets between Crawford Drive and North Perkins Ferry Road

North Perkins Ferry Road and all intersecting streets between Miller Street and Stafford Road.

Residents in the affected area will lose water service between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. (Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1)

When water service is restored, affected residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.