Water shutoff scheduled for parts of Joe Miller, N. Perkins Ferry Wednesday
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 1 of Calcasieu Parish will shut off water service for some Moss Bluff residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday while a water line is repaired.
Residents in the following areas will lose water service:
- Joe Miller Road and all intersecting streets between Crawford Drive and North Perkins Ferry Road
- North Perkins Ferry Road and all intersecting streets between Miller Street and Stafford Road.
When water service is restored, affected residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
