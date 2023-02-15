Two Lake Charles natives accused of illegally trespassing while hunting deer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles natives were cited for allegedly failing to tag deer they harvested illegally on private property in Sulphur, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Michael Joseph Spell, 33, and Brittany Pratt, 26, both of Lake Charles were cited for failing to tag deer and failing to validate deer harvest.

Spell was also cited for taking over the season limit of deer. Pratt was also cited for hunting without a basic and deer license.

During the investigation, Spell admitted to harvesting three antlered deer from the Sulphur property and not validating them, LDWF said. He also admitted to harvesting one deer from a Tensas Wildlife Management area without validation.

LDWF agents said Spell was only allowed to harvest three deer for the season.

The investigation also revealed Pratt harvested a deer from the Sulphur property in the fall of 2022, LDWF said.

LDWF Agents seized three sets of antlers from Spell. He may also face civil restitution totaling $7,724 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer, and Pratt may face $1,624 in civil restitution.

