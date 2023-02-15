Therapy dogs help McNeese students de-stress during exams

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It was a puppy utopia at McNeese State University Wednesday as therapy dogs helped students de-stress during midterm exams.

The Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy dogs hung out in the New Ranch, welcoming anyone to sit down and play with some furry friends.

”I don’t have any family down here that’s within 18 hours and so like, I personally am looking for a dog and I love dogs, and dogs have helped. They really stress relieve, they help keep you comfy and just a friend,” said student Garrison Smith.

For many of the students, this was a great opportunity to let loose and have some fun.

