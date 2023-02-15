SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 15, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 15, 2023.
Shaun Gabriel Daigle, 44, Sulphur: Improper display of a temporary license tag; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Ronald James Plumber, 36, Lake Charles: Sexual battery; obscenity.
Catherine Elizabeth Burnworth, 26, Sulphur: Vehicle not registered; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Allen Johnson Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $500; issuing worthless checks under $500.
Javontaye Murphey Hamilton, 19, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000 or more; possession of marijuana.
James Freeman Kitchens Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI; failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Randall Joe Gossett, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Keairme Isleslie Thomas, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sabrina Olivia Beaty, 45, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.
