SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 15, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 15, 2023.

Shaun Gabriel Daigle, 44, Sulphur: Improper display of a temporary license tag; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Ronald James Plumber, 36, Lake Charles: Sexual battery; obscenity.

Catherine Elizabeth Burnworth, 26, Sulphur: Vehicle not registered; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Allen Johnson Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $500; issuing worthless checks under $500.

Javontaye Murphey Hamilton, 19, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000 or more; possession of marijuana.

James Freeman Kitchens Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Glen Douglas Calhoun, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI; failure to signal while turning; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Randall Joe Gossett, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Keairme Isleslie Thomas, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sabrina Olivia Beaty, 45, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.

