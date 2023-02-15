Sunrise Interviews: Local industries paid around $81M in 2022 property taxes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local industries paid approximately $81 million in property taxes in 2022 making those industries 9 of the top 11 taxpayers. Jim Rock is the executive director for the Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) who spoke with us this morning about what kind of contribution local plants are making to our economy.

The LAIA releases the yearly amount of property taxes paid by industries in Calcasieu Parish. Those figures are obtained from the Calcasieu Assessor’s Office.

The tax revenue was mostly divided among several local entities, with about $10 million to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, about $20 million to the Calcasieu Parish School Board, and over $50 million to parish taxing districts including the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

“Local industries are a strong economic benefit to Southwest Louisiana,” says Rock. “In addition to property tax, local industries pay even more in local and state sales tax annually, which is a major contributor to the government revenue. The tax dollars benefit our community by going towards infrastructure upgrades for roads, bridges, stormwater systems, and other facilities, funding for law enforcement equipment, and school improvement projects to make our region better. The impact to our region is significant.”

The data released also shows that in 2022 local industries paid over $1.2 billion in salaries to direct employees, and donated over $200,000 to the SOWELA Foundation. One local industry has even donated over $200,000 to the McNeese State University engineering department over a five-year period for enhancing engineering education. Local industries also donated millions to other charitable causes.

In addition, local industry employees volunteered over 25,000 hours to area events, including Partners in Education, Paint Recycling, E-Recycling, and Chem Expo.

Lake Area Industry Alliance is made up of 24 members of local industries. Those member companies and other information on them can be found at www.laia.com.

