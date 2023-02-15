50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sunrise Interviews: CPRA holds open house for 2023 Coastal Master Plan

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A plan that could reduce Louisiana’s hurricane flood risk over the next 50 years will be presented to SWLA residents at an open house on Feb. 16, 2023. We spoke with the executive director of the Louisiana Coastal Protector and Restoration Authority (CPRA) Bren Hasse who gave us the details.

The open house will take place at the Burton Coliseum Complex from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. where the public will be able to review materials related to the Master Plan and discuss their questions and concerns with CPRA staff as well as provide official comments.

At 5:30 p.m. the CPRA will begin a presentation that explains some of the new features and processes in the 2023 draft of the Coastal Master Plan.

The CPRA encourages SWLA residents to attend the meeting and voice their opinions on the draft of the plan which was released last month. The plan is a guiding document for the state’s coastal activities and provides a path forward for billions of dollars of investment in the design, implementation, and operation of large-scale restoration and risk reduction solutions.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Sunrise Interviews: CPRA holds open house for 2023 Coastal Master Plan
Sunrise Interviews: CPRA holds open house for 2023 Coastal Master Plan
Sunrise Interviews: Local industries paid around $81M in 2022 property taxes
Sunrise Interviews: Local industries paid around $81M in 2022 property taxes
Sunrise Interviews: Local industries paid around $81M in 2022 property taxes
Sunrise Interviews: Local industries paid around $81M in 2022 property taxes
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 15, 2023