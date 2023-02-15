Sunrise Interviews: CPRA holds open house for 2023 Coastal Master Plan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A plan that could reduce Louisiana’s hurricane flood risk over the next 50 years will be presented to SWLA residents at an open house on Feb. 16, 2023. We spoke with the executive director of the Louisiana Coastal Protector and Restoration Authority (CPRA) Bren Hasse who gave us the details.

The open house will take place at the Burton Coliseum Complex from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. where the public will be able to review materials related to the Master Plan and discuss their questions and concerns with CPRA staff as well as provide official comments.

At 5:30 p.m. the CPRA will begin a presentation that explains some of the new features and processes in the 2023 draft of the Coastal Master Plan.

The CPRA encourages SWLA residents to attend the meeting and voice their opinions on the draft of the plan which was released last month. The plan is a guiding document for the state’s coastal activities and provides a path forward for billions of dollars of investment in the design, implementation, and operation of large-scale restoration and risk reduction solutions.

