Sam Houston begins season with shutout win over South Beauregard

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston controlled their first softball game of the season as they took down the Lady Knights 9-0.

Early on Lexi Dibbley got the Lady Broncos going as she hit an absolute bomb over the center field wall to put them up 2-0 in the bottom of the third, and she wasn’t done putting her fingerprints on this game at all. Dibbley pitched a shutout game on the mound as she made it difficult all afternoon for the Lady Knights to get anything going on the offensive side of things.

Carolina Eidson helped the Lady Broncos add a few more runs, as they won big over South Beauregard.

Sam Houston is now (1-0) on the season, and will play Iowa at home on Thursday. As for the Lady Knights, they will also be in action on Thursday against DeRidder at home.

