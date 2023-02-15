50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “Fantastic Voyage,” “One Million Years B.C.“ and 1973′s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe.

Welch is survived by her son and daughter, according to her manager’s statement.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him.
Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say
The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures
Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole
Parole board: YouTube copyright claims issued to keep victim, offender images from being shared
Dr. Shawn Wilson
DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson to retire in March