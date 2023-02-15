New bill pushes for harsher punishments for fentanyl dealers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New bill proposed by federal lawmakers to push harsher punishments onto fentanyl drug dealers.

It’s been a year and four days since Christy Couvillier lost her 22-year-old son, Hunter Clemons. “Our kids are supposed to learn from their mistakes, noy die from them,” says Couvillier.

Hunter loved to fish, and he was a valve technician. Last year, Hunter took an ecstasy pill from someone he trusted. His mom thinks Hunter did not know the pill contained fentanyl.

“Hunter didn’t make that choice to take fentanyl, yes, he did make the choice to take something, but he was poisoned. I mean just as if you go to a bar, and you order a drink from the bartender, you expect it to be what you ordered,” explains Couvillier.

Garry Jordan shares a similar sorrow. He lost his son, Graham, back in 2017.

Graham was a 21-year-old student at LSU when his family got the call, that their son was gone, it changed their lives. “You are in shock, you really can’t process the information and it takes some time for it to really process,” says Jordan.

His family believes he had taken a Xanax pill laced with fentanyl. To this day, they still do not know who gave Graham the drug. Graham’s dad, Jordan, is criminal attorney. He wishes more drug offender cases would be prosecuted on the local level.

“The general consensus on the local level, if there is no foul play involved, if there’s no other factor that they think they can prove in a murder case, then if it’s an overdose I think they devalue the case,” says Jordan.

However, Jordan and Courvillier are not alone in their grief. As the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office shared, 88% of overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl. It’s why Senator Bill Cassidy and other law makers are proposing a bill that will give drug dealers harsher punishments.

“We are trying to recognize that the person who is pushing the pills is effectively killing those who are buying the drugs, that have increased the amount of fentanyl than they anticipated,” says Cassidy.

The bill has been referred to the committee on the judiciary senate level, besides Senator Cassidy there are 12 other law makers fighting to make it a law.

The Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act would make it a federal offense, charging fentanyl dealers with felony murder, if someone does from drugs they supplied.

