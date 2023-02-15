Parole board: YouTube copyright claims issued to keep victim, offender images from being shared

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole has responded after issuing copyright claims against 52 videos on a YouTuber’s page.

The YouTuber, who goes by the name Mandoo, recorded parole hearings and reposted them on YouTube, with his commentary.

The copyright claims effectively removed the videos from YouTube.

The parole board streams all of its hearings live, but doesn’t publish the videos after the fact.

Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole, responded to our request for comment.

Our Board began broadcasting these hearing in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic to ensure the public has access to our hearings. Per Board Directive “The audio recording will serve as the official record of the proceedings.” We distribute audio recordings of our hearings to the public upon request. It is our position that the continued sharing of victim and offender images is not in the interest of public safety, which is our first priority.

