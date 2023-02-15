50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Local bakeries create love flavored food for Valentine’s Day

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Love comes in all forms but we all know the best way to someone’s heart is through food.

Local restaurants sold Valentines treats in honor of the holiday and 7News got a chance to see a few.

Pronia’s Deli and Bakery sold some cakes with cute and romantic phrases for all to enjoy, while Coffee: 30 made some decorated red sprinkled beignets, raspberry mocha martinis, and the Valentine’s Day cherry vanilla frappe.

One barista at Coffee: 30 told 7News how much the customers loved the fun holiday items.

“They really liked it a lot, especially our mocha martini I think was just a really fun drink for them to get because we don’t have anything else like it here and it’s just really the way it’s created. It’s really beautiful with the drizzle and the cup and the sprinkle rim to gloss it. It just feels very festive for Valentine’s Day,” Coffee: 30 Barista Sarah Cormier said.

There were plenty of other Valentine’s Day treats as the day continued.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Local bakeries create love flavored food for Valentine’s Day
Local bakeries create love flavored food for Valentine’s Day
YouTuber receives 52 copyright notices from Louisiana parole board
YouTuber receives 52 copyright notices from Louisiana parole board
YouTuber receives 52 copyright notices from Louisiana parole board
YouTuber receives 52 copyright notices from Louisiana parole board
Goodyear police and the DEA are hosting a fentanyl education summit for parents on Jan. 28.
New bill pushes for harsher punishments for fentanyl dealers