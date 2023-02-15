Local bakeries create love flavored food for Valentine’s Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Love comes in all forms but we all know the best way to someone’s heart is through food.

Local restaurants sold Valentines treats in honor of the holiday and 7News got a chance to see a few.

Pronia’s Deli and Bakery sold some cakes with cute and romantic phrases for all to enjoy, while Coffee: 30 made some decorated red sprinkled beignets, raspberry mocha martinis, and the Valentine’s Day cherry vanilla frappe.

One barista at Coffee: 30 told 7News how much the customers loved the fun holiday items.

“They really liked it a lot, especially our mocha martini I think was just a really fun drink for them to get because we don’t have anything else like it here and it’s just really the way it’s created. It’s really beautiful with the drizzle and the cup and the sprinkle rim to gloss it. It just feels very festive for Valentine’s Day,” Coffee: 30 Barista Sarah Cormier said.

There were plenty of other Valentine’s Day treats as the day continued.

