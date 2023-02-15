50/50 Thursdays
LEGAL CORNER: Can you force your divorced spouse to change their last name?

By Genia Coleman-Lee
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I want to stop my divorced wife from any further use of my last name. She refuses to do so arguing that she has been known by this name all during marriage and since the divorce in applying for and maintaining checking accounts, charge accounts, automobile title registration, social security registration, insurance, and retirement benefits.

Not my problem! Can I stop her from using my name?

ANSWER: No, you cannot.

These rights continue after the marriage has ended. Either spouse may validly sign documents either with the spouse’s surname or with a combination of their own and the spouse’s name.

QUESTION: Because of hurricane Laura, I had to evacuate my home. I purchased some building materials to repair my house, but I decided to sell it instead and had a for-sale sign placed out front.

When I returned, my neighbor used my materials to build a shed for his vehicle. He refuses to pay me, claiming I abandoned the materials. Can I sue him?

ANSWER: Yes, you can, and you can recover the cost of the materials or if you have use for the shed, you may sue for the shed and pay your neighbor for his labor.

However, if the labor exceeds the value of the materials, then the shed belongs to the neighbor, and he has to reimburse you for the materials.

Art. 511

Ownership of new thing made with materials of another. When one uses materials of another to make a new thing, the thing belongs to the owner of the materials, regardless of whether they may be given their earlier form. The owner is bound to reimburse the value of the workmanship.

Nevertheless, when the value of the workmanship substantially exceeds that of the materials, the thing belongs to him who made it. In this case, he is bound to reimburse the owner of the materials their value.

Art. 512

Effect of bad faith. If the person who made the new thing was in bad faith, the court may award its ownership to the owner of the materials.

QUESTION: Our sister recently passed and left no will. She was never married and had no children. She owned a beautiful home and an expensive automobile. Do our parents inherit the property, the siblings or all of us?

ANSWER: The siblings, or their heirs, inherit her property subject to the use in favor of the surviving parents.

Art. 891

Devolution of separate property; parents and brothers and sisters.

If the deceased leaves no heirs (descendants) but is survived by a father, mother, or both, and by a brother or sister, or both, or descendants from them, the brothers and sisters or their descendants succeed to the separate property of the deceased subject to a usufruct in favor of the surviving parent or parents.

If both parents survive the deceased, the usufruct shall be joint and successive.

