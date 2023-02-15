FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front Thursday morning brings a chilly end to the workweek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cloudy, breezy and warm weather will continue as we move into the evening hours as temperatures fall back through the 70s and into the upper 60s overnight period those breezes will keep the fog from becoming as big of a problem, there could be a few quick passing showers around through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures drop back to about 68 tonight for Lake Charles for a nighttime low.

This warm muggy air is going to quickly come to an end though on Thursday as we’re tracking the arrival of a cold front by tomorrow morning it should be pushing into the area by around sunrise with developing showers and thunderstorms which will likely be around the area as you’re heading out for work and school tomorrow so be prepared for that. On top of that it will be breezy ahead of the front. Temperatures starting out tomorrow will be in the 60s and low 70s but they will be dropping sharply once this front moves through so pack the coats tomorrow as temperatures will be down into the 50s by the time we’re heading home from work in that 5:00 o’clock hour.

The threat of severe weather is low we could see a couple of storms that may try to strengthen as the front moves in but the threat of severe weather looks to be higher to areas well to our north and east tomorrow later in the day so we skirt by with those showers and storms that move through during the morning and for us rain chances will be tapering off through the afternoon as those temperatures begin to tumble. Big time changes to the weather as we head toward Friday morning lows will be down well into the 30s but with that north wind we’re going to see wind chill factors in the 20s as you’re heading out the door for work and school on Friday so be prepared for a chilly start to Friday highs on Friday afternoon only in the lower 50s and that’s even with the return of some sunshine.

Our weekend is shaping up to be gradually warmer through Saturday and Sunday with Saturday being the cooler of our two weekend days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds highs on Saturday in the middle 50s and on Sunday highs will be back into the upper 60s so that shows you how quickly we will be warming things back up. At this time the chance of rain will stay minimal Monday and Mardi Gras day Tuesday although a possibility of a few stray showers is possible. Your Tuesday forecast will call for clouds breezy and warm temperatures with highs near 80 and a slight chance of a shower possible. Better chances of rain will return by the middle of next week as models are showing a front arriving by Wednesday and that will bring a much higher rain chance for your Ash Wednesday.

