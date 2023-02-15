DOC releases list of Cisco’s prison infractions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Corrections has released a list of Thomas Frank Cisco’s prison infractions.

Cisco, who in 2010 pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter in the 1997 KK’s Corner killings, has been incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since Nov. 9, 2010.

The Department of Corrections released the list of infractions at KPLC’s request.

Cisco, 54, was granted parole last week, but had his parole revoked when it came to light that he had received a prison infraction the night before his parole hearing.

Feb. 7, 2023: Contraband; 1 day disciplinary segregation, 2 weeks loss of canteen privileges.

Nov. 14, 2021: Self-mutilation; loss of 1 week in the yard.

Oct. 25, 2021: Defiance and aggravated disobedience; 1 day disciplinary segregation.

Nov. 22, 2020: Intoxication; 15 days loss of good time.

Aug. 9, 2020: Contraband, aggravated disobedience, and self-mutilation; 4 days disciplinary segregation.

Jan. 17, 2018: Aggravated disobedience; Single-man-cell extended lockdown.

Aug. 29, 2017: Contraband, and theft; 12 weeks loss of canteen.

Nov. 12, 2016: Property destruction; Medium custody in Falcon dorm, work farm line, pay restitution.

May 24, 2012: Aggravated disobedience; 4 weeks loss of pay.

