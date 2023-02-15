50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

DOC releases list of Cisco’s prison infractions

Thomas Cisco being interrogated in 1999
Thomas Cisco(KPLC)
By Andrea Robinson and Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Corrections has released a list of Thomas Frank Cisco’s prison infractions.

Cisco, who in 2010 pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter in the 1997 KK’s Corner killings, has been incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since Nov. 9, 2010.

The Department of Corrections released the list of infractions at KPLC’s request.

Cisco, 54, was granted parole last week, but had his parole revoked when it came to light that he had received a prison infraction the night before his parole hearing.

  • Feb. 7, 2023: Contraband; 1 day disciplinary segregation, 2 weeks loss of canteen privileges.
  • Nov. 14, 2021: Self-mutilation; loss of 1 week in the yard.
  • Oct. 25, 2021: Defiance and aggravated disobedience; 1 day disciplinary segregation.
  • Nov. 22, 2020: Intoxication; 15 days loss of good time.
  • Aug. 9, 2020: Contraband, aggravated disobedience, and self-mutilation; 4 days disciplinary segregation.
  • Jan. 17, 2018: Aggravated disobedience; Single-man-cell extended lockdown.
  • Aug. 29, 2017: Contraband, and theft; 12 weeks loss of canteen.
  • Nov. 12, 2016: Property destruction; Medium custody in Falcon dorm, work farm line, pay restitution.
  • May 24, 2012: Aggravated disobedience; 4 weeks loss of pay.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Two Lake Charles natives were cited for allegedly failing to tag deer they harvested on private...
Two Lake Charles natives accused of illegally trespassing while hunting deer
Forecast highs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front Thursday morning brings a chilly end to the workweek
Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole
Parole board: YouTube copyright claims issued to keep victim, offender images from being shared
Dr. Shawn Wilson
DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson to retire in March