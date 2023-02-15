Dense fog begins our day. Light rain and warm today

Wednesday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Dense fog is our main issue for this morning. A dense fog advisory is in place for Calcasieu and Cameron parish until 9:00 am. I think the issue is going to be a little more widespread than that. Some suggestions: have lights on-use the low beams. Allow extra space between the cars-that’s extra stopping time.

As far as the winds, on the increase today. We’ll have a pretty good south breeze gusting in the 20-mile-per-hour range. Not quite as breezy as yesterday.

A warm start to our day. The mid and upper 60s. As you would guess, the dew points are very close-minimal separation. We feel quite humid. We have mist, we may as well say rain. A 40% chance of measurable rain today. 60% for our Thursday.

We have an elevated (low) severe weather threat. The higher threat area, the further north, and east you go. It is primarily north of I10. Damaging winds would be our greatest concern. An isolated tornado is also a possibility. The hail threat is low as well.

Today: light rain at times. Warming into the mid-70s. South winds 5-10 gusting to 20-25 mph.

Light rain with more widespread coverage on Thursday. The heavier and stronger shower activity looks to be off to our east and the rain threat likely won’t end till the end of our Thursday. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 69.

Chilly Thursday night a low of 36.

Friday-mostly sunny and a cool day with a high of 53.

Chilly again Friday night. Likely some frost for some a low of 34.

Partly sunny on Saturday. Still on the cool side with a high of 56.

chilly Saturday night with a low in the upper 30s.

Sunday, we start to rebound with southerly winds. Mostly sunny skies and high of 68.

Warm temperatures as we head into next week and Mardi Gras, in fact, pretty close to 80 on Tuesday.

