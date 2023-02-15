Barbe softball begins season with a win over Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe Lady Bucs got the 2023 softball season started the right way as they beat the Lady Rams 15-4 in five innings.

That final score wasn’t indicative of how the game started tough as Westlake scored the first four runs of the game to take a commanding lead.

To the Lady Bucs credit, they stayed patient as Morgan David got them going with a nice RBI single to make it 4-1. From that point on the rally was on as Makayla Scott hit the team’s first home run of the year, and then Bailey Sonnier brought in five more runs as Barbe cruised to a huge win over Westlake.

Barbe is now (1-0) on the season, and will play Calvary Baptist at home on Friday. As for the Lady Rams, they will take on Singer Wednesday at home.

