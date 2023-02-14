Warm, windy and maybe wet today

Tuesday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have a wind advisory in place through 5:00 o’clock this afternoon for the entire viewing area. Wind gusts of more than 30 mph are expected. We’re off to a warm start in the upper 50s and low 60s. Yesterday we hit 69 in Lake Charles. Temperatures are generally above average for high temperatures over the next 10 days.

Our weather maker(s) (KPLC)

A pretty good chance we’re going to see some rain over the next few days. The rain today, mainly light. Our weather maker is a warm front that will lift across the area today followed by a cold front later today. Another cold front approaches on Thursday morning bringing a better chance of seeing some measurable rainfall.

Rain chance(s) (KPLC)

Cloudy as we start our day, light rain moves in later on this morning. We will see several waves of mainly light rain through the course of this afternoon, ending this evening. Cloudy with spotty light showers possible throughout the day on Wednesday. More rain coverage on our Thursday, before we clear out for your Friday. Rainfall amounts through the stretch don’t really look to be a whole lot more than a 1/4 inch of rain for most locations, a few spots could see 1/2 inch of rain or better.

Today: Cloudy, windy, and wet at times with a high of 72.

Cloudy tonight a low of 58

A 40% chance of showers on your Wednesday and a high of 75.

Mild Wednesday night a low of 60.

A 60% chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms in there as well on Thursday with a high of 66.

Chilly Thursday night a low of 35 as we clear out.

Mostly sunny on Friday with a cool high of 53.

Chilly again for Friday night, likely some frost for some of us (north of I-10) with a low of 34.

Mostly sunny on Saturday and a high of 56.

A mix of sun and clouds on your Sunday and warmer with a high of 68./

We look to see middle 70s for the early portion of next week with rain chances on several days.

